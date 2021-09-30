Winchester 400 To Air Live On MAVTV
WINCHESTER, Ind. – The 50th Lucas Oil Winchester 400 will be broadcasted live on the MAVTV Motorsport Network on Sunday, Oct. 17. The live linear television coverage for the Winchester 400 will be a first in the 50 year history of the event. It will also mark the first time a super late model race will be live on national television in 20 years. Short track racing historians have pointed to the 2001 All American 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway as the last time a super late model race was televised live.www.speedsport.com
Comments / 0