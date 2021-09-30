CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, MN

Glenwood pedestrian dies after getting hit by a vehicle

By Joe Korkowski
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Glenwood, MN) A 68 year old Pope County woman died after being hit by a vehicle as she walked across a Glenwood street Tuesday. A release from the Glenwood Police Department indicates that Pope County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls "of an unknown medical, regarding a female lying in the roadway" at 1st Avenue SW and 1st Street SW. An officer arrived on scene at 7:54a.m. Tuesday, followed by Pope County Sheriff's Office and Glacial Ridge Ambulance. The woman, identified as Barbara Major, of Glenwood, was struck by a motor vehicle while crossing 1st Avenue SW. She was transported to the Glacial Ridge Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Hennipen County Medical Center with critical injuries. Major later died as a result of those injuries.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Pope County Dispatch#Glacial Ridge Ambulance#The Glenwood Pd#Glenwood Fire Department
