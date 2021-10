At Iwan Ries & Co., the Wabash Avenue tobacconist in Chicago, owner Chuck Levi was forced by the pandemic to cut back his work schedule over the past year. He’s on the store’s sales floor just two days a week now, spending the rest of his time ordering pipes and cigars and lighters from an office at home during a workweek that continues to stretch past 50 hours overall.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO