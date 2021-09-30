Reader is skeptical that proposed development will meet community needs

It’s interesting to read the news and editorial coverage of the proposed development known as “The Residences at Tesson Ridge.” Members of Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice have just launched a new initiative called “Hold The Door Open.” While we applaud the efforts of the developer and St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas to host an open meeting at the site of the proposed development, we are skeptical about whether a proposed development like this will truly meet the needs of the community.