China asks Russia to boost electricity supplies amid widespread blackouts

By Sophia Yan,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has asked Russia to boost its electricity supply as the world’s most populous country grapples with power cuts that have left millions of people in the dark. A company spokesperson for Inter Rao, Russia’s monopoly for electricity exports, said China asked the company to send more power to its northern provinces, most impacted by the blackouts.

POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Running Water#The Blackouts#Electricity Supply
