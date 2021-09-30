CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Podcast: Previewing Bengals-Jaguars, Including Injuries, Keys to the Game and More

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I preview Thursday night's game against the Jaguars. We discuss injuries to Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins and Chidobe Awuzie, plus we give our keys to the game and I sit down with Tony Wiggins of Locked on Jaguars to get the latest from Jacksonville.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 4 injuries: Bengals' Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates out Thursday vs. Jaguars; Dalvin Cook returns

Injuries are beginning to mount as we continue to push forward through the regular season. Some teams are dealing with quarterback injuries such as the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, while others have problems on defense. Below, we will examine all midweek injury reports around the NFL, and provide the final injury report for "Thursday Night Football." If you are wondering about a player's status in Week 4, this is the place to be.
NFL
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
chatsports.com

SCB Steelers Podcast 237 – Injuries Pile Up With Bengals Next

On this episode of the SCB Steelers Podcast presented by DEK Roofing Inc… We react to the Steelers’ loss in the home opener to the Raiders… Updates on the injury front… Who will play Sunday and who won’t… What’s going wrong up front? We take a deeper dive into the O-Line troubles… How do the Steelers get back on track against the Bengals? And of course… What are we drinking?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Ja Marr Chase#Steelers
cbslocal.com

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Exits Bengals Game With Rib Injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has officially left today’s game against the Bengals and will not return, according to Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten. Smith-Schuster has sustained a rib injury. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Pre-Game Podcast: Getting back to business vs. the Bengals

The Steelers are not in a state of panic, but at 1-1, the team seems to have a sense of urgency to get back to business. It could get started against the Bengals on Friday. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the contest like no one else does to get you ready for the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Jaguars at Bengals: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup will feature the winless Jacksonville Jaguars against the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals are in first place in the AFC North right now, albeit because of a tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the only thing keeping the Jaguars out of last place in the AFC South is, again, a tiebreaker.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals vs. Jaguars injury report: DNPs for Riley Reiff, Tee Higgins and Jessie Bates

The Cincinnati Bengals did not practice Monday but did release a simulated injury report. Since Monday is four days before the Thursday night game, the Bengals would have already released their second injury report that day in a normal week. They didn’t practice today because it was the day after a game, so they released the report based on what it would have looked like if they had practiced.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr. Carted Off vs. Bengals with Apparent Leg Injury

Thursday's game did not get off to an ideal start for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. was carted off the field with an apparent injury during the team's first drive. He suffered the setback when he was blocking during a running play and got rolled up on as the action went his direction.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals vs. Jaguars primer, time, TV info, live stream, radio, weather & more

The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars get to showcase the first overall picks from the past two drafts in Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. In a rematch of the 2019 National Championship game, Cincinnati will be hoping that Burrow again prevails on top against Lawrence. Despite the Jaguars being 0-3,...
NFL
SportsGrid

NFL Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Cincinnati opened up as a 6.5 point favorite, but that number’s been bet up to 7.5. The Bengals are 2-1 after a convincing 24-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Jaguars are still looking for their first win in the Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer era.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals at Steelers Week 3 game preview: Baton-passing

It’s an idiom engrained in Bengals’ nation’s collective mind wherein the bi-annual clash with Pittsburgh often equates to Cincinnati’s version of its season’s Super Bowl. Even in the Bengals’ recent and most successful seasonal campaigns, the Steelers have had a knack for putting Cincinnati in its place—be it in the regular or postseason.
NFL
USA Today

Bengals injury updates on Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates, Chidobe Awuzie and more

The Cincinnati Bengals face a tall task on the injury front as they hope to look competitive during Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars coming out of the Week 3 upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati is pretty banged up this early in the week, something fans don’t normally...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon Suffered 'Minor' Ankle Injury vs. Jaguars, Zac Taylor Says

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury during Thursday night's 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I think it's a minor ankle injury, I believe," Taylor told reporters. "I would have to confirm, but he was moving around on it coming off the field. I had no idea what the diagnosis or timeline was."
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
397
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy