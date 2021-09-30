CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just a few days left to save on VIP access to the Photoshop Virtual Summit!

By Photofocus Team
Photofocus
 4 days ago

In just four days, the price of the VIP Access Pass for the Photoshop Virtual Summit goes up from $99 to $149! Not only will you get access to 40 classes from 20 Photoshop masters, but you'll be able to watch any session whenever you like. And that's not all — get exclusive bonuses, session notes and more.

photofocus.com

The Phoblographer

These Olympus Camera Deals Have a Few More Days Left

I don’t think anyone can deny just how incredibly durable Olympus cameras are. They’re some of the best on the market for durability. If you’ve ever wanted the Olympus OMD EM1 Mk III this is the time to get it. Rebates are currently in place with lots of camera manufacturers. And we found some of the best. There are lots of offerings available from Olympus until October 3rd. Some of our favorites? Well, you can grab the Olympus OMD EM1 Mk III and then also pick up the 17mm f1.2 PRO lens. Together, you’ll have tons of documentary and candid potential. That lens is basically a 34mm equivalent at f2.4 depth of field. Essentially, you’re getting the light gathering of f1.2 and the depth of field of something more shallow. It’s hard to complain, honestly. Check out these other deals after the jump.
Neowin

Save 90% off a lifetime plan to Spreeder Speed eReader VIP

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 90% off a lifetime subscription to Spreeder Speed eReader VIP. Using the RSVP technology, this eReader allows you to power through all your reading material three or more times than your normal speed!
nichegamer.com

DwarfHeim Has Left Early Access

Publisher Merge Games and developer Pineleaf Studio have announced DwarfHeim has left early access, hitting its full release. Now that DwarfHeim has left early access, the game’s big 1.0 update is now available, adding a number of fixes, tweaks, new features, tools, and more. The game originally entered early access nearly a year ago, in October 2020.
Photofocus

Five features I want to see coming to Lightroom

Lightroom has great cloud features. But for all its power, the glaring omissions continue to frustrate. I’m a big fan of Lightroom for its cloud features and ability to edit on the go from my mobile phone, tablet or laptop. But when producing client work, I always head back to Lightroom Classic.
Photofocus

Selling your photography online: A practical guide

At some point, we likely all consider ways to create income from this photography obsession of ours. I mean, why not right? We have the images, there are plenty of options and opportunities out there to sell our work but finding the right avenue to do this can be time-consuming, confusing and overwhelming.
Photofocus

How to quickly and easily create lighting effects in Lightroom Classic

Creating quick and easy lighting effects in Lightroom Classic can add an element of intrigue or interest to your images. It only takes a few minutes with the Radial Filter and the Effects panel. Creating the lamplight. Let’s start with the lamplight. First, create three separate Radial Filters, all of...
TechCrunch

Four days left to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

If you want to take part in our global SaaS conference on October 27 — and save $100 while you’re at it — purchase your early-bird pass before the deal expires on October 1 at 11:59 pm (PT). Helpful reminder: We also offer $35 passes for students and group discounts...
SPY

The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

The best tech under $25 seems like a gimmick. A fraud. An absurdity. Something that simply doesn’t exist. It seems like we’ve all been there once or twice. Skimming through Amazon looking through pages and pages of the best tech to find a deal that seems too good to be true. “The best noise-canceling headphones ever! Just $15!” You’re skeptical, but you have hope, don’t you? So, you go ahead and press that buy button, wait a few days and there they are. Your brand-new noise-canceling headphones for just $15. Only, when you put them on, it’s as if nothing has changed....
Photofocus

How to swap faces in Photoshop

When working with kids, pets or adults who have eyes that blink, inevitably at some point you are going to take a perfect photo that is ruined by that one person who just cannot look at the camera at the right time. Let’s look at how to fix that by...
verticalmag.com

WinAir hosting virtual summit

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 42 seconds. WinAir will be hosting its 2021 Virtual WinAir User Summit online on Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon EST. With ensuring the health and safety of its clients and staff being top-of-mind, WinAir has elected to run this year’s event virtually. While the company is hopeful that the Covid-19 pandemic will subside so that it can return to facilitating these events in London, Ontario, Canada, and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia for 2022, its team is thrilled to present many new additions and enhancements to its software at this online event. WinAir clients are highly encouraged to register to attend The Virtual WinAir User Summit 2021 by speaking with their WinAir champion or client advocate, who can direct them to the event registration email.
gadgetsandwearables.com

Withings Scanwatch Horizon sells out just a few days into its launch

Withings Scanwatch Horizon has sold out just a few days into its launch. The device is a luxury version of Scanwatch packed with medical grade health features in a divers-style design. Horizon comes with a rotating bezel, luminescent indexes and upgraded water resistance to 10 ATM. It’s predecessor has been...
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In '60 Minutes' Interview, Says Company Is "Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety"

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
Photofocus

Lens diffraction might be ruining your images — here's how to fight it

Have you ever taken an image only to be disappointed because it looked a little soft? How could this be? You made sure you chose a fast enough shutter speed, and the camera was on a tripod, yet the image still wasn’t critically sharp. There’s a good chance your images could be suffering from a phenomena called lens diffraction.
Photofocus

Create a mood board for your next photoshoot with Excire Foto

If you’re like me, then you love using photo prompts to inspire beautiful photos of your clients. And if you’re also like me, you love a quick way to spark ideas! Let’s check out how Excire Foto can be used with your own library of photos as an idea generation tool.
Photofocus

Throwback Thursday: Five reasons why you should use vintage lenses

Modern camera lenses are fantastic. They’re ridiculously sharp, fast to focus and they’re well built. Let’s be honest, though. Modern lenses are a yawn fest! They’re often uninspiring, predictable, and they can be very pricey. This is why vintage lenses are becoming popular again. There are, of course, advantages to...
