RICOH THETA

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic upended the way we live and work, thrusting us into a world of digital entertainment, socialization, shopping, and work almost instantaneously. Many industries – including the AEC market – swiftly integrated new technologies and altered workflows to operate virtually. One tech innovation that rose in popularity during the pandemic was the use of 360-degree cameras to document jobsites and showcase completed projects via virtual tours.

petapixel.com

Free App Lists 40 Film Simulation Recipes for the Ricoh GR Cameras

The same developer who created a free app that lists over 150 film simulations for Fujifilm is back at it and has published over 40 such simulations for Ricoh GR cameras. The Ricoh Recipes App is now available to download for both iPhones and Android devices and was developed by Ritchie Roesch who is the creator of the Fuji X Weekly blog, but he has clearly branched out from Fujifilm. His app contains recipes made for the Ricoh GR, GR II, GR III, and GR IIIx and each contains an assortment of image samples.
RECIPES
Digital Photography Review

Ricoh GR IIIx sample gallery

Compact camera releases are few and far between these days, which is why we're excited to try out the new Ricoh GR IIIx. It's based around the same 24MP APS-C sensor and in-body stabilizer as the GR III, but features a 40mm equivalent F2.8 lens. See how the image quality looks in our sample gallery.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Ricoh GR IIIx: Built on street photographers’ feedback

Ricoh GR cameras have long been lauded as one of the best compact cameras for street photographers. So, it’s not surprising that there’s a lot of buzz whenever a new model comes out. It’s particularly popular among photographers who work best with the wide field of view of the 28mm focal length. However, there are definitely photographers who prefer tighter focal lengths at either 35mm or 50mm. These are widely considered as “classic” focal lengths for street photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Ricoh GR IIIx review

The Ricoh GR IIIx brings a 40mm equiv. focal length to Ricoh's legendary GR series of cameras. Find out why Chris describes the GR IIIx as a camera '...that's easy to covet and love.'. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview TV every week.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

25 of the best gadgets and gizmos to appear on Amazon Launchpad

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Launchpad is a brilliant programme run by the company that helps support startups and small businesses. A showcase of some of the best products on the site for people to buy, with a range of brilliant gadgets and gizmos getting the exposure they deserve. We have seen...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best Earbuds Under $50 for Commutes, Travel and Workouts

From commuting back to the office to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight, it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds below. What Are the Best Earbuds Under $50? There...
ELECTRONICS
cryptoslate.com

Theta Network’s (THETA) new API service brings Web3 video to any app

Next-generation blockchain live streaming pioneer Theta Labs has released “Theta Video API” a new product for developers that allows them to add a decentralized video to any website or application without any central servers, content delivery, or video hosting software. The move will bring an easy-to-use API to anyone and...
SOFTWARE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds for Music

There’s no denying that earbuds are the most convenient style of headphones. They’re extremely lightweight, small enough to fit comfortably in a pocket, and make a great headset for video calls in a pinch. One of the knocks against them is that they’re not a good choice for music lovers compared to on-ear or over-ear headphones. This prevalent misconception is born out of bad experiences most of us had in the mid 2000s, when popular earbuds were inexpensive and largely disposable. You can still find good, cheap earbuds, but premium audio companies have spent a lot of time creating earbuds designed for...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

11 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

Wireless earbuds have come a long way over the past few years. Sure, the earliest options freed us from annoying wires that caused chaos during the morning commute, but that often meant trading down when it came to great quality audio.Now, though, there’s a wealth of options to suit even the biggest of music snobs, along with designs tailored for every kind of lifestyle – from the commuter to the fitness fanatic.Many earbuds are designed to make your life run as smoothly as possible. Several are able to connect to apps such as Siri and Alexa, while others pause sound...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Try These Outdoor Speaker Covers to Protect Your Audio Gear

Just because your outdoor speakers have the strength to endure the elements doesn’t mean that you don’t also have to take care of them. Taking extra steps to protect your outdoor speakers will help give your gear greater longevity — and ultimately, save you money in the long run. The simplest way to protect your outdoor speakers is to use a good outdoor speaker cover. What Are the Best Outdoor Speaker Covers? The best outdoor speaker covers protect your speakers from water, dust, harsh sunlight and a variety of weather conditions, no matter the season. Here’s what to keep in mind when...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Intel PC vs. Mac ad is an unapologetic social experiment

The war between PCs and Macs has been running for almost ages, and all throughout the battles, Intel has remained mostly silent because it served both camps. With Apple’s new Silicon, however, Intel has been forced to finally pick sides and take up the cause on behalf of Windows PCs. Its latest effort to draw the line involves what it … Continue reading
COMPUTERS
Digital Camera World

Free app gives Ricoh GR users more than 40 film simulation 'recipes'

If you’re a Ricoh GR user who has ever regarded the Film Simulation modes on Fujifilm's mirrorless cameras with envious eyes, today will bring some very welcome news indeed. Ritchie Roesch, the app developer behind the Fuji-based film simulating app Fuji X Weekly, has come up with a new version that works with Ricoh GR cameras, including the original Ricoh GR, the GR II, the Ricoh GR III and the very recently announced GR IIIx (which is basically just the GR III with a 40mm lens rather than a 28mm).
RECIPES

