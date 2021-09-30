RICOH THETA
The COVID-19 pandemic upended the way we live and work, thrusting us into a world of digital entertainment, socialization, shopping, and work almost instantaneously. Many industries – including the AEC market – swiftly integrated new technologies and altered workflows to operate virtually. One tech innovation that rose in popularity during the pandemic was the use of 360-degree cameras to document jobsites and showcase completed projects via virtual tours.www.probuilder.com
