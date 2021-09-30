CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Killing of top Rohingya leader underscores violence in Bangladesh camps

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – For years, Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, one of the most prominent advocates for the persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar, predicted he would be killed by the hardliners who regularly sent him death threats. “If I die, I’m fine. I will give my life,” he told Reuters in 2019...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rohingya militants 'saddened' by killing of civil society leader

(Reuters) -Rohingya militants demanded accountability on Friday for the killing of a top civil society leader by gunmen in a refugee camp in Bangladesh, saying “criminals” were responsible and decrying “finger-pointing” after the death. Friday’s Twitter statement was made by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, one of several armed groups...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

The Taliban said on Monday they had destroyed an Islamic State cell in the Afghan capital, hours after a suspected IS attack on a mosque killed five people. The Taliban overran Kabul seven weeks ago and have set up an interim Afghan government, but still face attacks from the regional branch of the Islamic State. The Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said fighters carried out the operation in the north of Kabul on Sunday evening. "As a result of the operation, which was very decisive and successful, the IS centre was completely destroyed and all the IS members in it were killed," Mujahid said on Twitter.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

'We lack everything': Afghanistan's health system at breaking point

At an overcrowded hospital in Afghanistan, the few remaining doctors and nurses try urgently to treat skeletal babies and malnourished children packed side by side on beds. The country's healthcare system is on the verge of collapse following the Taliban takeover in August when international funding was frozen, leaving the aid-reliant economy in crisis. "We lack everything. We need double the equipment, medicine and staff," said Mohammad Sidiq, head of the paediatric department at the Mirwais hospital in the southern city of Kandahar, where there are twice as many patients as beds. Many staff have quit after not being paid for months, while others have fled abroad fearing Taliban rule, with many women too afraid to return to work under the hardline Islamists.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rohingya People#Rohingya Refugees#Bangladesh#Reuters#Muslim#Arsa#Arsph
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Malaysia warns Myanmar to cooperate with envoy or no summit

Malaysia's foreign minister warned Monday that Myanmar may be excluded from a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this month if it refuses to cooperate with the bloc's special envoy in resolving the military-ruled country's deepening crisis.The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations which includes Myanmar, picked Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as their special envoy and mediator following a military takeover in February that toppled the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. He is reportedly still negotiating with Myanmar's military on the terms of a visit. Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he expressed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war.Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the...
POLITICS
wtaq.com

U.S. CDC advises against travel to Austria, Barbados over COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday warned against travel to Armenia, Austria, Barbados, Croatia and Latvia because of COVID-19 concerns. The CDC raised its travel recommendations to “Level 4: Very High,” telling Americans they should avoid travel to the five countries. The...
TRAVEL
wtaq.com

Economic meltdown forces Lebanese to flee to unfamiliar destinations

BEIRUT (Reuters) – After spending three decades building up a real estate business he inherited from his father, Ralph Khoury now finds himself packing up his home an hour from Beirut to start a new life in a country he little expected to visit: Georgia. “If there was any reason...
MIDDLE EAST
wtaq.com

Philippines to investigate 154 police over deadly drugs war

MANILA (Reuters) – An initial investigation by the Philippine government has found 154 police officers could be criminally liable over their conduct in President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, in a rare admission by the state that abuses may have taken place. The findings, announced by the Justice Secretary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtaq.com

Supporters chant ‘freedom’ at Catalan leader’s extradition heading

SASSARI, Italy (Reuters) – Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont appeared in court on Monday in Sardinia where a judge will decide whether to extradite him to Spain to face sedition charges linked to Catalonia’s 2017 failed independence bid. A few dozen supporters gathered outside, waving Catalan and Sardinian flags and...
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN: Libya’s roundup tops 5,000 migrants as concerns grow

The number of migrants rounded up as part of Libya s unprecedented crackdown exceeds 5,000 people, including hundreds of children and women — dozens of them pregnant, according to a United Nations tally obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. The raids left a migrant shot dead and at least 15 others injured, the U.N. said. The crackdown began Friday in the western town of Gargaresh, a major hub for migrants in the North African nation, and spread to surrounding areas. The tally, dated Sunday Oct. 3 and obtained Monday by The Associated Press, showed the roundup netted 215...
IMMIGRATION
wtaq.com

Hundreds rally in Georgia to call for release of jailed ex-president

RUSTAVI, Georgia (Reuters) – Hundreds of Georgians rallied on Monday to demand the release of hunger-striking ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who was jailed last week after returning from exile and calling for post-election protests. Saakashvili, who was sentenced in absentia in Georgia in 2018 for abuse of power and concealing evidence...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy