Lisa J. Pino Appointed Director of Office for Civil Rights
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 30, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) announced the appointment of Lisa J. Pino as director of the Office for Civil Rights (OCR). OCR enforces federal civil rights, conscience and religious freedom laws; the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules; and the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act and Patient Safety Rule—which together protect individuals' fundamental civil rights and medical privacy.www.homecaremag.com
