CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lisa J. Pino Appointed Director of Office for Civil Rights

homecaremag.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 30, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) announced the appointment of Lisa J. Pino as director of the Office for Civil Rights (OCR). OCR enforces federal civil rights, conscience and religious freedom laws; the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules; and the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act and Patient Safety Rule—which together protect individuals' fundamental civil rights and medical privacy.

www.homecaremag.com

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Announces Appointment of David Neal as Director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review

September 26, 2021 - Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on September 24, 2021, announced the appointment of David L. Neal as the Director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) at the Department of Justice. “The Justice Department’s commitment to a fair and efficient immigration court system, governed by...
IMMIGRATION
njbmagazine.com

Johnson Appointed Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 265 to create the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging in the Governor’s office. This new internal office, led by Jayné Johnson, aims to dismantle inequity within state government based on race, ethnicity, and other protected characteristics and to expand opportunities for communities of color and other underserved New Jerseyans. The office will also be committed to fostering greater inclusion and understanding of issues of diversity, equity, and belonging.
POLITICS
saccounty.net

Board Appoints Human Assistance Director

The Board of Supervisors at its Sept. 28 meeting concurred with the County Executive’s appointment of Ethan Dye as Director of Human Assistance, effective Oct. 10. Dye has been serving as the Acting Director of Human Assistance since Dec. 6, 2020. “Mr. Dye has continued to demonstrate his outstanding, compassionate...
WJHL

COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued for Department of Defense civilian employees

WASHINGTON (WFXR) – On Monday, the Department of Defense has issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for civilian servicemembers. On Sept. 9, 2021, President Biden directed agencies of the Executive Branch to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all Federal employees. The Department of Defense civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021, subject to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minneapolis Civil Rights Department director Jaafar resigns

Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights director Imani Jaafar has resigned from the department after occupying the interim role for just over four months. Besides serving as the interim director, Jaafar was the director of the Office of Police Conduct Review, which investigates allegations of police misconduct, since 2015. By leaving the department, she is also vacating that role. Jaafar could not immediately be reached for comment. The reason for her departure was not made public.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREM

Hundreds join lawsuit challenging Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state, health care workers

SEATTLE — Hundreds of first responders, medical workers and state employees are joining a lawsuit over Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. William Cleary and his wife Sherra Rae said they are unvaccinated and don't plan to get the shots. He's a firefighter in the Seattle area, she works at a major hospital, and both could lose their jobs after October 18, which is the state’s vaccine deadline for state, health care and education workers.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Xavier Becerra
homecaremag.com

CMS Announces 2022 VBID Participants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 30, 2021)—The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the Calendar Year (CY) 2022 participants in the Medicare Advantage (MA) Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) Model. There is a more than two-fold increase in the number of model enrollees covered by participating MA plans in 2022 compared to 2021.
HEALTH
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocr#New Yorkers#Medicaid#Medicare#Children#Dhs
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FingerLakes1

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy