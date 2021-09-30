Greg Belinfanti Named to AdaptHealth Board

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) has announced that David E. Whitehead, CEO of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, has been named to the NAM board of directors. Whitehead will join the NAM Board to bolster the association’s leadership in policy advocacy, workforce solutions, legal action, operational excellence and news and insights. He will help the industry advance an agenda that promotes opportunity and prosperity for all Americans. Board members play a key role in the NAM’s “Creators Wanted” campaign, a member-driven initiative to inspire, educate and empower more Americans to pursue careers in modern manufacturing — and to shift perceptions about careers in the industry. NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons praised Whitehead as a recognized leader in industry, adding NAM will be stronger thanks to his service.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO