Greg Belinfanti Named to AdaptHealth Board
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Penn. (September 30, 2021)—AdaptHealth Corp., a provider of patient-centered, health care-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies and related services, announcedthat Greg Belinfanti was appointed to the company’s board of directors. Belinfanti is a senior managing director of One Equity Partners (OEP) and will serve as OEP’s designee on the board of directors. Belinfanti currently sits on the boards of Restorix Health and Ernest Health, and was also formerly a board member of Simplura Health Group, Arthrocare Inc. and Celltrion Healthcare, a publicly listed company in Korea.www.homecaremag.com
Comments / 0