Relationship Advice

Mary Cameron Dees & Eric Grayson Hall

By Mobile Bay Magazine Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending the day getting prepped and ready at Jubilee Suites, the wedding party headed over via trolley to the Hope Farm where the venue was transformed in preparation for the ceremony and reception to be held. After the festivities were over, the couple had a local nonprofit called Hope Blooms to pick up all the flowers used at the reception. From there, they were split up, placed in vases, and dispersed to various nursing homes and hospitals in the community. Working with all the local vendors made the day flow effortlessly and perfect for the new Mr. and Mrs. Eric Hall.

Jennifer Lynn Catrett & Steven Joseph Bisaga

Overlooking the bay on the Grand lawn, Jennifer and Steven exchanged vows before family and friends concluding with a sand ceremony where the couple poured sand into an hour glass symbolizing their devotion to each other. Following the ceremony, the couple danced the night away in the Grand Ballroom before it was time to exit. Guests were gifted with a display of candles from the local Bay Candles and said their final goodbyes and well wishes to the bride and groom.
Carole Larkin Pipes & Joseph Barry Fontenot

Following the ceremony, the couple hosted friends and family at the bride’s family home in Ashland Place. The street party featured a backdrop of two 11-foot Oriental Scenic wallpaper panels, round moss balls and lanterns hanging from the oak trees above a central bar, and completed with a baby blue Stauter turned beer trough for guests to easily access. A final downpour towards the end of the evening did not stop the fun as guests continued dancing in the rain and cheered on the couple with sparklers as they made their final exit.
Millie Williams McAleer & Brooks Carroll Hutton

Getting married at Millie’s family bay house was a dream come true for her and Brooks. The property has been in the family since 1939 back when it was a Tarpon Fishing Lodge. Growing up spending summers there with all of her cousins, it made the big day even more special including all of their children in the festivities as well. The couple accentuated the natural beauty surrounding them by highlighting elements such as the Spanish moss and gigantic waterfront oak trees creating a stunning scene for the pair to celebrate in.
Mary Kendall Butler & Carrie Leigh Cox

The skies cleared and the sun shone down just as Mary Kendall and Carrie said I do in an intimate backyard ceremony. A dear friend officiated the nuptials while rising Nashville star, Maggie Rose, sang Kari Jobe’s “The Blessing.” POST Bar mixed up the couple’s favorite signature drinks while guests formed an impromptu dance floor to carry on the festivities.
Ann Marie Russell & Clayton Howard Brooks

Following in the footsteps of the bride’s parents, the couple hosted an intimate, black-tie reception at the home of Anne Marie’s grandmother. Kicking off the celebration with a grand entrance led by the Excelsior band and finishing the night with a Dew Drop hot dog (one of the groom’s only requests), the bride and groom were thrilled to be surrounded by friends and family in such a memorable setting.
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

The place where Barbara Bush gave birth was an unexpected family tribute

Barbara Bush was supposed to give birth to her first child in New York City, but it turned out her baby daughter was delivered in a place that was meant to be. Bush's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Thursday that after Barbara's water broke six weeks early, she gave birth to her daughter, Cora Georgia Coyne, at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, Maine, on Monday.
PORTLAND, ME
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Alum Welcomes Twins

Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel, Y&R) announced on Instagram that he and his partner, Lauren, have welcomed twin boys. “On Wednesday August 25th these two little monsters were brought into this world with the strength of my queen @lmcla and the skill and care of our incredible doctor and her team,” he shared. “Since their delivery it has been a rollercoaster with both boys having to stay in the NICU. Huge shoutout to all the NICU parents out there and to all the doctors and nurses that care for these babies to ensure they all go home happy and healthy. Without their vigilance, support, and love, this would be unbearable and impossible. So without further adieu… making their first Instagram appearance… I submit for your approval, Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde #proudpapa.” Congratulations to the happy family!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wdrb.com

Louisville family welcomes conjoined twins, raises money for surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charla Cook's fourth pregnancy started out just like her other three before, but her excitement soon turned to worry. In March, Cook discovered she was expecting what she thought was her fourth child. It wasn't until three months later that she learned she was carrying twins, and they were conjoined.
LOUISVILLE, KY
People

Dylan Dreyer Reveals Emotional 'Family Connection' of Baby Russell James' Name Plus a Sweet Nickname

Today co-host Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third baby boy on Wednesday morning. Baby time came early for Dylan Dreyer. The Today co-host and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their third son, baby Russell James, early Wednesday morning, and on Thursday, she gave an update during a virtual appearance with her 3rd Hour of Today co-hosts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Meghan McCain and 'Adorable' Baby Liberty Enjoy Lunch with Grandma Cindy: 'Oh That Face'

"Liberty you are adorable!" Grandma Cindy McCain wrote, sharing photos from the family lunch outing. On Friday, Meghan McCain shared photos on Instagram from a lunch date she and baby daughter Liberty Sage spent with Cindy McCain in Washington, D.C. In one snapshot, Grandma Cindy kissed Liberty on the head, and in another photo, Liberty smiled with an adorably messy face from her meal.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart’s Granddaughter, Brooke, Is A Former Model And All Grown Up

Legendary screen icons Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart have a granddaughter named Brooke and she’s all grown up! Brooke is now 32 years old and first began making headlines in the early 2000s with a modeling career, but lately, she’s been living a much quieter life. Bacall and Bogart were married for 12 years before Bogart’s death, and they have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales shares sweet selfie with husband to celebrate 'new beginnings'

After news broke on Friday that Natalie Morales would be leaving NBC News after 22 years, the 49-year-old television journalist took to social media to celebrate. In a sweet selfie with her husband of 23 years Joe Rhodes, Morales can be seen smiling bright while cheers'ing a Corona on the beach. The couple got married in 1998 and have two children together: Josh, 17, and Luke, 13.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Ralph Waite, John Walton Sr. On ‘The Waltons?’

Families come in many forms. At the heart of each, members generally want to share love, respect, and support between one another. Good humor uplifts spirits during trying times, and a cool head keeps perspective when things go awry. Maybe that’s why former President George H. W. Bush once said, “We are going to keep on trying to strengthen the American family, to make American families a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like the Simpsons.” Representing this iconic family was a powerful cast that included names worth keeping track of. Here, the spotlight focuses on Ralph Waite, known as John Walton Sr.
RELATIONSHIPS

