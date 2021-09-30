Mary Cameron Dees & Eric Grayson Hall
After spending the day getting prepped and ready at Jubilee Suites, the wedding party headed over via trolley to the Hope Farm where the venue was transformed in preparation for the ceremony and reception to be held. After the festivities were over, the couple had a local nonprofit called Hope Blooms to pick up all the flowers used at the reception. From there, they were split up, placed in vases, and dispersed to various nursing homes and hospitals in the community. Working with all the local vendors made the day flow effortlessly and perfect for the new Mr. and Mrs. Eric Hall.mobilebaymag.com
Comments / 0