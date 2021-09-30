Nominations sought to donate solar arrays

Wooden Wheel Vineyards and Winery has received a grant for their installation of a new solar array system. Announced earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program awarded Wooden Wheel with a $20,000 grant to help fund the installation of a new 50-kilowatt solar array. The winery was one of five Iowa businesses that received a grant in REAP’s efforts to assist farms and small businesses in helping lower energy costs. Owner Mike Vincent explains the thought process behind the project and applying for the grant, “Starting just about a year ago now, we began to do the research in terms of what the cost benefit analysis would be. Will it pay for itself? Is it something that makes sense financially? I’m all for doing things that are good for the environment but it has to make sense, especially for a small business like ours. We can’t throw money at things just to be environmentally conscious.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO