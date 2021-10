The City Council will consider amendments to the Open and Accountable Elections program on Wednesday, Sept. 29.The Portland City Council will consider a series of changes to the city's Open and Accountable Elections public campaign finance program on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Although the program has only been used in the 2020 elections, the changes are recommended by the citizens committee appointed to oversee it. "Overall, the Open and Accountable Elections program performed well in the 2020 election cycle. With the recommended changes, as well as continued evaluation and updates to the program after each election cycle, the Open and Accountable...

