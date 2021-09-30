Market Basket: buybuy BABY opening a new location in Misahwaka

Longtime local store Miami Village Consignment Shoppe has recently consolidated its merchandise. The store on Miami Street on the south side of South Bend moved its bridal options from a second storefront into one storefront after owner Joan Ross said she wanted everything to be under one roof. The store also eliminated its children’s options, but still offers gently used seasonal clothing ranging from the everyday to the extravagant like wedding dresses and fur coats. After opening over 20 years ago, Ross said many of her consignors and customers have become like family. Miami Village Consignment Shoppe is open Tuesday through Saturday. You can read more about the store at southbendtribune.com and search for Market Basket under the business tab.