Hoopeston Library Pumpkin Decorating Contest Returns!

Hoopeston Public Library’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest is back for 2021, but this time it will be virtual!. HPL has sponsored the popular fall event since 2017, with dozens of pumpkins grown and donated by Mel and Terri Hambleton. Covid-19 restrictions put it on hold in 2020, but the contest is back this year with a twist. Entries will NOT be returned to the library, but photos of the pumpkins will be submitted by email for judging.