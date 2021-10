Students, staff and faculty came together on Thursday, Sept. 30, to support each other and acknowledge the toll COVID-19 has taken on the community and the world. The campus community created a luminaria display of words of remembrance, healing and hope in an effort to support one another for those who have lost loved ones, been ill themselves or suffered from the stress and isolation of living through this time.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO