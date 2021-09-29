CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife Officials Take 23 Species Off The Endangered List Due To Extinction

NPR
 7 days ago

In the nearly 50 years since the Endangered Species Act was created, federal wildlife officials have removed just 11 species because of extinction. Today, that number jumped by 23. After exhaustive searches for the nearly two dozen birds, fish and freshwater mussels, wildlife officials have determined they're gone. NPR's Nathan Rott reports they are the latest to go extinct, and without action, they won't be the last.

