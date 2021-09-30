DAYTON — Vernon Keith (Swede) Ferguson, 89, of Dayton, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Aspire of Gowrie Healthcare Center. Funeral services for Keith will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Dayton, Iowa, with Rev. Rod Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Cemetery with Graveside Military Rites conducted by Peterson American Legion Post #323 of Dayton. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com.