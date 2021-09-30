CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

More Schools in Tri-County Area Added to COVID Outbreak List

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its weekly list of school buildings with an outbreak of COVID-19. Local schools on the list this week include Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School and High School, Sartell Middle School, High School, and Riverview Intermediate in Sartell, St. Cloud Tech High School, Oak Hill Community School in St. Cloud, and Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud, Becker Middle School, ROCORI High School, Zimmerman Middle School and High School, Spectrum High School in Elk River, Avon Elementary, Eden Valley Elementary, and Sauk Centre Secondary.

