The FinCEN Files revealed money laundering to be a systemic problem, but the Pandora Papers and the recent resignation by the Financial Action Taskforce (FATF) chief, David Lewis, suggest a much more broken system, where regulators are barely tipping the iceberg in the fight against financial crime. The Papers also reveal a much higher power at play here – Governments; the real custodians of the financial system with the authority to drive change from the top. The industry in its entirety is failing to stop criminals from exploiting the same loopholes as those mentioned in the Pandora Papers and from continuing to cause serious social and economic harm by allowing them hide illicit gains in property.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO