Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Orchestra receives historic $50 million gift from the Mandel Foundation

By Scott Suttell
Crain's Cleveland Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Orchestra just received the largest gift in its 103-year history — and one that will lead to a slight change in the name of the orchestra's home. A $50 million grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation "will greatly strengthen the finances of the institution while increasing its impact in its local and global community," the orchestra said in a news release on Thursday, Sept. 30.

