Cleveland Orchestra receives historic $50 million gift from the Mandel Foundation

A couple of hours after the Cleveland Orchestra received a record $50 million donation, guess what happens at the Phoenix Symphony. Last week, my CEO Suzanne Wilson and Board Chair Molly DeFilippis were asked to come to the offices of the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust for what they thought was a routine meeting. The Piper Trust has been an incredibly generous steadfast supporter of The Phoenix Symphony over the years, and my position bears the name “Virginia G. Piper Music Director” in recognition of that.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO