Can the state franchise board freeze or take money from my daughters account if I am a signer on the account? They are 21 and 20

 5 days ago

Unfortunately, because your name is on the account, you are considered an owner in their eyes. Frounenly there is a built-in seven to 10-day delay before the bank sends the funds to the Franchise Tax Board. The balance due will set the pace on how fast you can get into an agreement, but it may be one-sided without proper guidance. Additionally, you will need documents to prove that the funds which the FTB seized belonged to an innocent 3rd party to help release the levy.

