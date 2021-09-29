CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is all this necessary to settle inherited investment account in a trust?

Asked in Santa Barbara, CA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

My recently-deceased mom had an account at a brokerage firm, in the name of her living trust. The living trust is short and sweet: I am the successor trustee and my sibling and I are the 50/50 beneficiaries. I want the investment manager to sell the assets and distribute the cash to my sibling and me, but they are saying that first: (1) I need to have a lawyer rewrite the trust in the form of a new irrevocable trust with me as the trustee, and (2) the firm needs to open a new account in the name of the irrevocable trust, transfer assets to it, then sell them and distribute. I haven't found any information online or in self-help-law books saying that either of these steps are necessary. Are they? If not necessary, how do I get the investment firm to follow my instructions?

IN THIS ARTICLE
