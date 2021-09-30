Transition in play following KFR chief Arsenault resignation

KAMIAH — Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) chief Bill Arsenault resigned from his position during the Sept. 22 Kamiah City Council meeting. “This was totally the chief’s decision,” mayor Betty Heater said. Arsenault, who has served in the role for 11 months, said, “In light of a long battle in a short amount of time, truth be told, I’m tired.” He added “We have worked through a lot of things to bring Kamiah where it needs to be.” He described his family as the key reason for leaving. “I miss my family,” Arsenault said. He continued, “I am watching my daughter grow up via Facetime.” He recalls his boys growing up through his deployments to Iraq and fighting wildland fires.