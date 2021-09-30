CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LETTER: What about our freedoms?

clearwaterprogress.com
 5 days ago

Sept. 15, 2021, 12 state representatives, one senator and our lieutenant governor spoke for freedom on the Idaho Capitol steps... and then the representatives convened work on prospective bills to protect your and my freedoms of choice (to receive a vaccine or not), to work, to assemble, to buy food and goods, to travel, to own property, to be able to withdraw money from a bank account... to have all freedoms listed in the U. S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

www.clearwaterprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

Letter: What it means to be a patriot

Patriotism is sacrifice and duty. It’s being willing to stand, face fear and danger. Defending brothers, sisters and siblings. It is making sure we safe guard our rights and freedoms. So when we wake up, we put on our mask, not to protect ourselves, but to protect others in our...
SOCIETY
Johnson City Press

Constitution Week reminds us of our many precious freedoms

This is Constitution Week, a time for “We the People” to reflect on the importance of a remarkable document that has guided and protected this nation for more than 200 years. The signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, marked the first step in creating a government that,...
POLITICS
Lima News

Letter: Our government exists for us

Due to the new federal vaccine mandates, I have been thinking about the founding beliefs of our republic. I am not making an argument in favor of or against the vaccine itself, but rather an argument against the mandate. The reasons for and against the vaccine are vast and numerous,...
U.S. POLITICS
INFORUM

Letter: To be against the Freedom to Vote Act is to side with the swamp

Voters hate the massive amount spent by a few ultra rich individuals and special interest groups that buy our elections. The powerful people who speak out against the Freedom to Vote Act are not patriots defending home rule when it comes to election laws. They are trying to make sure that monied interests are the only ones that have a voice in our democracy. The are making sure only people who agree with them have access to the ballot box. They are using false appeals to patriotism in order to destroy what is really great about America. They are demonizing those who are fighting for what the vast majority of Americans really want.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Representatives#Nazi#Idahoans#House
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: What has become of our great country?

Since I am in my ninth decade, I had better get this off my chest and ask what has happened to our great country?. I grew up, in part, surrounded by immigrants from Ireland to Italy, all desiring to be Americans. And they were. They seemed to understand the motto on the Great Seal "e pluribus unum" one out of many. My own ancestry is a little older, they arriving around 1630. We were all Americans even though of different lineages. Languages in the home might be foreign to me but the kids all spoke English. Neighborhoods were a mixture of Catholics, Protestants (of many denominations) and Jews. There may have been a disagreement about which was right or wrong, but I never remember any in my family denigrating any of these. How far we've strayed as a nation.
POLITICS
Seacoast Online

Letter: Our rights are being trampled on

Americans just celebrated Constitution Day (Sept. 17th) and Labor Day (Sept. 6th). We have unalienable rights, including the right to work, be self-supportive, among others. However, it is unacceptable that the people’s inherent rights are ignored and trampled upon, including our rights to better livelihood. Much must be improved in...
SOCIETY
clearwaterprogress.com

Guest Opinion: Biden’s vaccine mandate is not the solution

BOISE — Americans are deeply divided on COVID-19 and the response to it. Public health has turned political, there’s no doubt about it. But the situation playing out in hospitals across the country isn’t up for debate. There are more patients in need of critical care in Idaho than ever...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
Cuba
Country
Germany
Country
China
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Personal freedom during a pandemic is not absolute

Regarding “Pediatricians group warns of COVID-19 spread among children” (Sept. 29): If someone develops a non-contagious disease such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease, they’re free to rely on science-based treatment, alternative medicine or opt for no treatment at all. No matter what their choice, their disease will not infect others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
coloradosun.com

Littwin: Conservative Supreme Court justices are asking us to, please, stop calling them partisan hacks

You may have noticed that an unusual number of Supreme Court justices have taken to publicly defending themselves — my favorite is Amy Coney Barrett’s we’re-not-partisan-hacks defense — as credible, balls-and-strikes arbiters of American law, unswayed by politics or by the fact that Donald Trump had been unusually candid when saying he would appoint only justices he was sure would overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy