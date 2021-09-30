CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Kamiah school board OKs Safe Return plan

clearwaterprogress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMIAH — At the Sept. 20 meeting of the Kamiah Joint School District 304 trustees, much of the discussion at the meeting centered around the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan, describing the district’s response to known Covid cases. The board voted to approve the plan, with chairman Rikki Simler voting yes, along with trustees Don Skinner, Jesse Hunt and Damon Keen voting yes and trustee Jamey Hix voting no after reviewing public input and extensive discussion. The decision included direction for superintendent Ben Merrill to confirm the current recommended quarantine time length for people exposed to Covid and adding an alternative for a negative covid test to return to school sooner.

IN THIS ARTICLE
