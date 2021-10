Read Genesis 1-3 If there is one statement of assurance that many are growing weary of it would be, “The New Normal.”. The question asked, what defines normal, what defines a new normal, is there even such a thing as normal in the world we live in today? The definition of normal is conforming to a standard; usual, typical, or expected. This does not answer the question of who defines what the standard is. It is with hopes that today an answer will be found, one by most that is unexpected, but based in truth.

