For 27-years, organizers of the Federation of Dutchess County Fish and Game Clubs’ annual youth pheasant hunt have paid close attention to weather forecasts in the weeks and days leading up to the hunt. Weather conditions can make or break the day. The hunt had to be cancelled a few years ago because conditions were so poor mud would have swallowed up anyone who ventured into the fields. Last year, while weather didn’t play a role in the cancellation, COVID did. Organizers pulled the plug because of “social distancing” concerns.

6 DAYS AGO