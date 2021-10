I rarely respond to other folk’s letters but there were several points in Candy Hartzog’s letter last Sunday that really pushed my buttons. She stated that, “It isn’t fair that Democrats got to benefit from all the good things Donald Trump did for the country.” I must have missed those good things she was referencing. I do know that the national debt increased by $7.8 trillion or 36% under his watch, which is among the largest increases in history. Our goods and services trade deficit increased at the highest rate since 2008.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO