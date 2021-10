Bowling scores

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Shomik Ghose, a 2019 graduate of St. John’s School, served as team captain of the Columbia University team on NBC’s Capital One College Bowl, hosted by Peyton Manning and brother Cooper Manning. A reboot of the classic show, the new College Bowl consists of teams of three from 12 colleges competing to win scholarship money in a test of their general knowledge. In the final round, the Columbia team took on the USC team and won. Each team member received $125,000 to put toward their education. Parents Sujoy and Romi, along with friends and family, cheered on the team from Houston. Shomik said his experience participating on the Quiz Bowl teams for SJS as well as TH Rogers during middle school was helpful through the competition. Pictured are (from left) Tamarah Wallace, Peyton Manning, Shomik Ghose, Cooper Manning, and Jake Fisher. Not pictured: team alternate Addis Boyd. For more, see "Trivia Time: Houston Native Competes on 'College Bowl'" by Karen Vine Fuller.

13 DAYS AGO