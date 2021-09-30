Lewis County Fair activities continue into Saturday

NEZPERCE — The 102nd Lewis County Fair began this week, with more activities this weekend. Friday, Oct. 1, at 8 a.m. begins with fitting, showing and quality for small animals (rabbits, pocket pets, poultry, cats and novelty goats) in the morning, and fitting and showing of large animals (swine, market goat, sheep and beef) in the afternoon. Stick around for the small animal and the large animal round robins beginning at 4 p.m. to showcase the winner from each species. Friday night concludes with the 4-H-/FFA Livestock judging contest at 7 p.m.