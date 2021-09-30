CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LETTER: Maxner and Hicks offer false Covid information

 5 days ago

Jay Maxner continually posts right wing false vaccination information as well as everything else he can find. Last year he posted a totally false story regarding the children’s massacre at Sandy Hook, stating it was all fake, and that no children were killed; now he is on another bent, spreading false information regarding vaccines. What’s wrong with this guy, did he hide when God was handing out brains, thinking he said trains? I’ve had business dealings with this idiot and can testify he’s certifiably insane, along with a few others of his ilk.

Malibu Times

Letter: COVID Truth

I try to keep my comments local to Malibu. We all have opinions on national and international issues, but we have enough problems to deal with here and the broader issues only serve to divide us. But I want to opine on COVID, since it affects each of us and there is so much misinformation. I come at this from a background of economics and statistical analysis.
MALIBU, CA
Tampa Bay Times

On COVID rules, selfishness is not freedom | Letters

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position that parents should decide whether their children should wear masks or quarantine after COVID-19 exposure is just what you would expect from a non-scientist wanting to glean the votes of those who conflate “freedom” with selfishness. In my practice, I have had some patients with no medical knowledge telling me what tests or treatment they “need.” A physician following these requests/demands would be committing malpractice. It is reckless when “parents” burn masks, use profanity at school board meetings and demand politicians override scientific knowledge in some sort of partisan furor without any regard to the actual risk to their children and extended families. I’m sorry for the kids who have no say in the matter. And yes, I wear a mask all day long, to protect my patients, as well as encouraging vaccinations, for the same reason.
Covid-19 Vaccine Information

Everyone 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit www.mecknc.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine for more information. Visit https://myspot.nc.gov to schedule your vaccine appointment. Beginning Monday, September 27, Mecklenburg County Public Health offers booster shots at Health Department clinic locations. Please bring your vaccine card with you. No documentation of...
Star-Banner

Information on submitting letters, columns to The Star-Banner

The Star-Banner publishes letters to the editor and a limited number of longer guest opinion columns from readers. Letters to the editor should be 250 words or fewer. Letters must include the writer's full name, address and telephone number. Send letters in the text of an email message to osbletters@starbanner.com.
Longview Daily News

Letter: COVID precautions are important

I would like to mention, not everyone does well with vaccines and can't take one due to health reasons, not political reasons. Those people have a right to wear masks, distance from crowds and COVID test once a week if needed. With the COVID-19 outbreaks from vaccinated people, everyone should be wearing masks. I sure do not feel safe in a crowded area with unmasked people, vaccinated or not.
LONGVIEW, WA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Striking COVID response differences

Could there be a more striking contrast between the courageous leadership shown by the current occupant of the White House and those in the Juneau governor’s mansion and Anchorage City Hall?. President Joe Biden is using every means at his disposal to combat COVID-19 and its variants, one of the...
wklw.com

Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

* On Thursday, Sept. 23rd, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,099 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth with 1,093 of the new cases being children 18 and younger. There are 2,223 people currently Hospitalized, 625 reportedly in ICU and 424 on a ventilator. The Governor also reported 44 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,466 since the pandemic started. The positivity rate for Kentucky, as of 4 P.M. Thursday, stood at 11.33%.
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: American alarm; Thompson School Board; false letter; COVID agenda; Don Overcash

Masking and anti-vax issues fill the daily news with confrontations between parents and school administrators; police departments and city officials; governors and the president; business owners and employees. Misinformation and disinformation are spewing forth. Color me angry that COVID-19 brings out the worse in us. Now we hear that the...
Washington Post

State medical boards should punish doctors who spread false information about covid and vaccines

Nick Sawyer is an emergency medicine physician in Sacramento. Eve Bloomgarden is an endocrinologist in Illinois and chief operating officer of impact4hc.com. Max Cooper is an emergency medicine physician and elected township official in Delaware County, Pa. Taylor Nichols is an emergency medicine physician in Sacramento. Chris Hickie is a pediatrician in Phoenix.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Informative refugee commentary

We — our family — would like to thank Lt. Col. Margaret Stock for the straightforward and informative commentary published on the opinion page Sept. 9 concerning Afghanistan refugees. It is encouraging for us to know there are still experienced and intelligent people who are willing to speak up and tell the facts when disinformation is continuously being published.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
clearwaterprogress.com

LETTER: Authors left out important information

Guest column authors of Best Health Care Practices, Dr. Matthew Ford and Abner King, CEO, left out the obvious best practices. The following widely accepted prophylaxis and early treatments for any viral infection (and COVID-19 is a viral infection) are Ivermectin, Quercetin, Vitamin D3, C and zinc. The Tokyo Medical...
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: COVID mandates in Hampton?

How arbitrary would it be for the Hampton Board of Selectmen to issue unconstitutional COVID mandates on town taxpayers & employees after the town just allowed the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce to host the Hampton Beach 32nd Seafood Festival?. A weekend where thousands of visitors gathered with absolutely no...

