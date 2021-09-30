Ryan Izzo: Joins Seattle's practice squad
Izzo has reached an agreement to sign with the Seahawks' practice squad, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Izzo will join Seattle in hopes of adding some depth to the Seahawks' thin tight end room. With Gerald Everett now on the team's COVID list, Will Dissly will become the primary tight end option, while Tyler Mabry will be the backup. Izzo could be activated to Seattle's roster if it loses any more depth at the position.www.cbssports.com
