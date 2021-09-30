How Fintechs Tackle Social Concerns To Reach Unbanked Communities

While today's world is becoming increasingly cashless, it is hard to imagine living without a bank account. Banking is considered a safe and stable way to manage its finances. Alternative financial services are interpreted as exploitative and risky. As policymakers continue to emphasize the role of financial institutions in the poverty reduction, it is important to ask why people are shunning banks in favor of riskier, less convenient alternatives. One problem is that the banking system was not designed for low- and middle-class households. Charges are levied to combat overdraft fees, debit card fees, ATM withdrawal fees, transfer fees and other charges. These fees, which occur in every corner of the banking system, are a significant burden and barrier to entry for low- and middle-income people. To make matters worse, these fees are hard to avoid.