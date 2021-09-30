CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How Fintechs Tackle Social Concerns To Reach Unbanked Communities

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile today's world is becoming increasingly cashless, it is hard to imagine living without a bank account. Banking is considered a safe and stable way to manage its finances. Alternative financial services are interpreted as exploitative and risky. As policymakers continue to emphasize the role of financial institutions in the poverty reduction, it is important to ask why people are shunning banks in favor of riskier, less convenient alternatives. One problem is that the banking system was not designed for low- and middle-class households. Charges are levied to combat overdraft fees, debit card fees, ATM withdrawal fees, transfer fees and other charges. These fees, which occur in every corner of the banking system, are a significant burden and barrier to entry for low- and middle-income people. To make matters worse, these fees are hard to avoid.

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

Singapore preps data sharing platform to tackle money laundering

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is building a digital platform that lets banks share information on customers and transactions in order to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing. Called Cosmic (Collaborative Sharing of ML/TF Information & Cases), the platform will enable financial institutions to securely share information...
WORLD
finextra.com

OneFor selectss Moorwand for launch of new European-wide remittance service

Moorwand, a BIN sponsor and issuer that transforms compliance into an enabler of innovation, has been selected by OneFor, a digital wallet and money transfer and payments solution for the remittance market. Moorwand is providing issuing, acquiring and digital banking services that powers OneFor’s offering which aims to improve the...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Sandstone appoints Abhish Saha as executive general manager for banking

Abhish Saha, who previously held the role of Chief Product Officer at Linkly, was today announced as the new Executive General Manager (EGM) of Digital Banking & Elevate for Sandstone Technology replacing Acting EGM, James Morrison, who has been occupying the role since March this year. Prior to joining Sandstone...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Consumer Credit#Consumer Banking#Social Finance#Private Banking#Fintechs Tackle#The World Bank#G20#Visa#Mastercard#Vodafone
finextra.com

Bank of America begins research on digital assets

Bank of America today launched its digital asset research with the publication of a report entitled “Digital Assets Primer: Only the first inning,” led by Alkesh Shah, head of Global Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Strategy. Digital assets represent a $2 trillion+ market value with 200 million+ users, and have the...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Standard Chartered moves to accelerate API adoption by corporate treasury teams

Standard Chartered is working with fintech FinLync to help corporate treasury and finance teams connect to the bank's API offerings. Standard Chartered says that the partnership will help clients make the shift to real-time treasury and significantly increasing working capital efficiency. Corporates will be able to make decisions faster, more...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Bottomline financial messaging platform integrates with ERI's Olympic Banking System

ERI, provider of the leading technology platform OLYMPIC Banking System digitising front-to-back financial services processes, and Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Bottomline’s SaaS-based financial messaging solutions with ERI’s OLYMPIC Banking System software package.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fintech
finextra.com

Western Union joins forces with African financial institutions

Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, is collaborating with major financial institutions in Africa, to enable millions of consumers to send and receive cross-border payments, quickly and reliably, 24/7. Customers of KCB Bank Kenya, the Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) and the Kenya Post Office...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

ICSFS signs Asia Alliance Bank

Asia Alliance Bank, multi-awards winning bank – recently awarded “The Best Bank for SMEs in Uzbekistan” by Asiamoney, and one of the leading banks in Uzbekistan, has selected ICS BANKS Islamic Banking software solutions from ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS), the global software and services provider for banks and financial institutions, with the collaboration of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).
BUSINESS
finextra.com

From Perpetual KYC to Perpetual KYB: Challenges and Opportunities

Historically, the space of individual Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance has always been one step ahead in terms of industry awareness and digitisation trends compared to the connected area of corporate KYC, or “know your business” (KYB) compliance. Hence, to know what’s coming for KYB, it’s worth paying attention to what’s currently happening in the world of KYC.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Saudi Arabia Tourism Development Fund launches digital lending service with Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announced that Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has gone live with a digital lending service on Temenos in just 60 days. The new service provides investors and businesses in the tourism sector with rapid access to financing solutions from TDF. The SAR...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Banks and FinTech hold the key to preventing fraud

People, who think they are being defrauded, will soon be able to call 159, a new initiative against fraud, supported by a number of banks, telecom and social media firms. The goal would be for 159 to immediately direct the call to the Payer Bank for fraud assessment. Approximately half of the current bank accounts will be covered by this service in 2021 with more banks joining in 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
finextra.com

Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence

Monzo has been forced to abandon its bid to acquire a US banking licence following a fruitless two-year discourse with regulatory authorities. In a statement, the bank says: “Following recent engagement with the OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency), we’ve decided to withdraw our banking license application for our US start-up. While this isn’t the outcome we initially set out to achieve, this allows us to build and scale our early-stage product offer in the US through existing partners and invest further in the UK.”
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Over 100,000 banking jobs to disappear in next five years - Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo predict that over 100,000 banking jobs could be displaced by technology over the next five years. The bank has sent a 110-page report to its clients, which details the potential impact of digitisation on Wall Street and its workers, reported Bloomberg. Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Wells...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Traditional lending is broken and a “quick fix” won’t do it for SMEs

According to the World Trade Organization, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent over 90% of the business population, 60–70% of employment and 55% of GDP in developed economies. Despite the crucial role they play, many SMEs struggle to access the funding they need to keep operating and growing. The problem...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

How Financial Institutions Can Fight Money Laundering in a Disrupted Global Environment

The disruption and uncertainty created by COVID-19 has slowed business execution across all aspects of businesses. Anti-financial crime and compliance functions are no exception. However, the challenges and pressures of fighting money laundering and other financial crimes have not eased. Instead, the current environment is making the need to drive efficiency and effectiveness across anti-financial crime programs even more urgent, as financial institutions must squeeze more value from each dollar spent while navigating the economic realities and aftermath of the pandemic. Here are a few thoughts on how:
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Mitigating risks for financial services' hybrid workers

Cloud storage and file sharing has never been more essential within financial services. Businesses have been kept apart in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now continued for a significant period of time that firms have battled against to operate remotely. To illustrate the point, more than a billion...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

DBS brokerage arm Vickers receives MAS approval for digital token

DBS Vickers (DBSV), the brokerage arm of DBS Bank, today announced that it has received formal approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019 to provide digital payment token services as a Major Payment Institution. Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, Head of Capital Markets at DBS...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy