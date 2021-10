Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Logan Brown’s camp had asked for a trade, he switched agents, and threatened to head overseas. He signed a one-year, two deal with the Ottawa Senators yesterday and it may be in his best interest to have a good camp and hopefully increase his trade value. The Senators have been saying that they just won’t give him away as they still believe he can be an asset.

