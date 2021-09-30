CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers

By J. Bachelor
rnbcincy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. There was a moment in time where T-Pain ruled the airwaves – not to mention strip clubs. I’m talking about the early 2000s, when auto-tune was big, and it wasn’t a hit if the Nappy Boy wasn’t in it. And like every trend, others attempted to ride the wave – some better than others. Jay-Z may have called for the Death of Autotune, but without it, we would’t have gotten projects like Kanye West‘s 2008 album, 808s & Heartbreak.

rnbcincy.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Happy 39th Birthday To “Hot Boy” Number One Lil Wayne!

Today, we celebrate the 39th born day of Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. also known as Lil Wayne. The premiere CMB artist has broke barriers as a rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and father. His career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was discovered by Birdman and...
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Kanye
Person
T Pain
Person
Akon
Person
Yung Joc
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
CELEBRITIES
radiofacts.com

Pics from BET Hip Hop Awards

OUNG THUG, GUNNA, BIA, LIL JON, BABY KEEM, ISAIAH RASHAD, AND TOBE NWIGWE ADDED TO THE STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AT THE 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS”. BIG DADDY KANE TO JOIN FOR A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE LATE BIZ MARKIE. TRINA, REMY MA, JERMAINE DUPRI, AND TANK TO TAKE...
HIP HOP
93.1 WZAK

Happy Birthday: A Look Into The Legacy Of Ray Charles

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. “I don’t think any of us really knows why we’re here. But I think we’re supposed to believe we’re here for a purpose.” — Ray Charles. Today, September 23, is the day of the incomparable Ray Charles’...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Canadian
rnbcincy.com

Lizzo And Her Girls Step Out In Matching Burberry Fits For The Millennium Tour And We’re Like YAS!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If there’s one thing we love about Lizzo, it’s that our good sis loves to have a good time! Over the weekend, the 33-year-old grabbed her best girls and took it back to middle school as they headed to The Millennium Tour in Los Angeles. Donning matching Burberry fits, the “Rumors” singer and her besties wore different iterations of the famous plaid print design, with Lizzo rocking a short, strapless Burberry mini dress. The dress featured tiny details that set the entire look off, including a tie-up, corset-like back, and a matching belt. To complete her early 00’s aesthetic, she rocked Burberry printed nails and wore her hair down with a deep side part with flipped up curls, adding hair clips for the finishing touch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
MOVIES
wfav951.com

Beyonce Thanks Fans For Wishing Her A Happy Birthday

Beyonce posted a handwritten note on her website last night (September 23rd), thanking fans for wishing her a “Happy Birthday” earlier this month. Bey turned 40 on September 4th. Beyonce wrote, “As Virgo Season comes to an end, I hope my fellow Virgos had great birthdays. I’m so thankful for...
CELEBRITIES
rnbcincy.com

Lizzo Catches Backlash For Calling Chris Brown Her “Favorite Person”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s no secret that Lizzo has taken a liking to Captain America actor Chris Evans, but it’s the other famous Chris she recently showed favoritism towards that left many looking at her with the ultimate side-eye. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK....
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Nicki Minaj’s husband’s rape accuser speaks out on TV

The woman who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape spoke out in her first TV interview. Jennifer Hough appeared on “The Real” Wednesday, telling hosts Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Houghton, “I’m tired of being afraid” before alleging that both Minaj, 38, and Petty, 43, have tried to pay her off to silence her.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy