Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers

If there's one thing we love about Lizzo, it's that our good sis loves to have a good time! Over the weekend, the 33-year-old grabbed her best girls and took it back to middle school as they headed to The Millennium Tour in Los Angeles. Donning matching Burberry fits, the "Rumors" singer and her besties wore different iterations of the famous plaid print design, with Lizzo rocking a short, strapless Burberry mini dress. The dress featured tiny details that set the entire look off, including a tie-up, corset-like back, and a matching belt. To complete her early 00's aesthetic, she rocked Burberry printed nails and wore her hair down with a deep side part with flipped up curls, adding hair clips for the finishing touch.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO