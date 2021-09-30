CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

There is still time to decide who is the best of the best of W.Va

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWlpg_0cD16qQt00

Each year, West Virginia Living hosts its Best of West Virginia contest- a competition where reader-nominated candidates compete in 75 categories to determine who is the best in the state.

The competition isn’t just a great way for residents to highlight their favorite wings, place for a family vacation or best ski resort, but it’s also helpful for those considering a visit to the Mountain State.

The first round of voting was held from July 26 to August 8. Top nominees then moved on to the final round. Voting is open until Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (EST) leaving a few days for people to cast their votes.

Categories include travel, culture, drink, food, shopping and service, and towns. Participants can vote for their favorites one per day, per category.

Vote for your best here.

Winners will be announced in the Winter issues of WV Living magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
Wrcbtv.com

Channel 3 honored in Times Free Press 'Best of the Best 2021' Awards

WRCB was honored with three 2021 Best of the Best Awards Thursday night in the Chattanooga Times Free Press annual event. Billed as 'Chattanooga's Official People's Choice Awards,' the Best of the Best allows people to nominate and then vote on their favorite restaurants, places and services in the area.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#West Virginia Living#Wv Living
deeranddeerhunting.com

The Best Time to Hunt the Rut

After decades of research, Charlie Alsheimer created a formula for the rut phases and the best time to hunt the rut. See when in this episode of Deer Talk Now. The, watch how Dan Schmidt improves his archery accuracy using his TenPoint crossbow. Season 10. Episode 37.
HOBBIES
presspubs.com

Quad Press readers vote for the best website; winner has been decided

The readers of the Quad Community Press have spoken. The winner of the 2021 Readers’ Choice Best of the Press contest for the best website category is Press Publications. A finalist for best website is the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce (QACC), an organization representing the Quad area that supports and promotes local business communities and the overall prosperity of four cities — Centerville, Circle Pines, Lexington and Lino Lakes.
INTERNET
Only In Washington

Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village

Located in Olympia about 20 miles south of Olympia, Bucoda is a tiny town of about 670 people. For most of the year, it’s quiet, calm, and rather mundane … but when October comes around, it really comes to life. Bucoda transforms into “Boocoda,” a Halloween village you won’t want to miss out on. Washington […] The post Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In North Carolina

This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In North Carolina Is Perfect For Fall

For those who love scary, spooky, creepy places, we are lucky in North Carolina that we never have to wait until Halloween season to find them. Check out our latest road trip below. This creepy trip travels to some of the spookiest places in the Tar Heel State. You’re sure to love this devilish outing. […] The post This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In North Carolina Is Perfect For Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Only In Hawaii

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike

If you want to see something spectacular, there’s a boardwalk trail in Hawaii that leads to waterfalls that you must see. Waimoku Falls via Pipiwai Trail is an incredible hike that will take you over boardwalks and through a bamboo forest, all the way to stunning waterfalls. This easy hike is one that the whole […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
HAWAII STATE
Only In Louisiana

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Louisiana

Louisiana isn’t known for the beautiful displays of fall colors that our northern friends experience, but that doesn’t mean we don’t still see the leaves change colors. Believe it or not, Louisiana does have some beautiful fall foliage, you just need to know when and where to look. The folks over at Smoky Mountains have […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Cool 98.7

VOTE: Who Makes The Best Pizza In Bismarck/Mandan?

Everyone has their favorite pizza place in Bismarck/Mandan. This shouldn't be a delicate question, but for many people it is. Some (like myself? are very picky about their pie. I like thick crust and have had difficulty finding any place in town that makes it just right - as a matter of fact, I used to order frozen pizza from Chicago, hoping that it would be authentic THICK - but really, all in all, it was just frozen (Blah). There are the masses that just LOVE pizza period. I promise you I won't sway your decision to cast your vote - and remember this if you don't see your favorite place listed below, go ahead and let me know. Your vote does count.
BISMARCK, ND
Only In Maryland

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Maryland

Who’s ready for fall? Be prepared for the upcoming season by knowing when to see the fall colors in Maryland. Thanks to the following interactive map from smokymountains.com, we can know where and when the Maryland fall foliage is at its peak, so nobody has to miss out. To view the interactive map, click here. […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
96-5 The Fox

VOTE: Who Makes The Best Pizza In Bismarck/Mandan?

Everyone has their favorite pizza place in Bismarck/Mandan. This shouldn't be a delicate question, but for many people it is. Some (like myself? are very picky about their pie. I like thick crust and have had difficulty finding any place in town that makes it just right - as a matter of fact, I used to order frozen pizza from Chicago, hoping that it would be authentic THICK - but really, all in all, it was just frozen (Blah). There are the masses that just LOVE pizza period. I promise you I won't sway your decision to cast your vote - and remember this if you don't see your favorite place listed below, go ahead and let me know. Your vote does count.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

VOTE: Who Makes The Best Pizza In Bismarck/Mandan?

Everyone has their favorite pizza place in Bismarck/Mandan. This shouldn't be a delicate question, but for many people it is. Some (like myself? are very picky about their pie. I like thick crust and have had difficulty finding any place in town that makes it just right - as a matter of fact, I used to order frozen pizza from Chicago, hoping that it would be authentic THICK - but really, all in all, it was just frozen (Blah). There are the masses that just LOVE pizza period. I promise you I won't sway your decision to cast your vote - and remember this if you don't see your favorite place listed below, go ahead and let me know. Your vote does count.
BISMARCK, ND
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy