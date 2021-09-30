There is still time to decide who is the best of the best of W.Va

Each year, West Virginia Living hosts its Best of West Virginia contest- a competition where reader-nominated candidates compete in 75 categories to determine who is the best in the state.

The competition isn’t just a great way for residents to highlight their favorite wings, place for a family vacation or best ski resort, but it’s also helpful for those considering a visit to the Mountain State.

The first round of voting was held from July 26 to August 8. Top nominees then moved on to the final round. Voting is open until Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (EST) leaving a few days for people to cast their votes.

Categories include travel, culture, drink, food, shopping and service, and towns. Participants can vote for their favorites one per day, per category.

Vote for your best here.

Winners will be announced in the Winter issues of WV Living magazine.