Gregory’s Web brief

A retired Shepherd University political science professor is Governor Jim Justice’s latest appointee to the State Senate.

The Governor announced the appointment of Democrat Hannah Geffert to the 16th State Senate District seat today. The district, which had been served by Democrat John Unger, includes Jefferson and part of Berkeley counties.

Geffert will complete Unger’s unexpired term. That means the position will be on the 2022 ballot.

Geffert retired from Shepherd University and lives near Martinsburg with her husband, Garry.

Unger resigned his Senate seat to become a Berkeley County Magistrate. There was widespread speculation in the Eastern Panhandle that Unger would not be a likely candidate for re-election in his new senate district which will be rearranged later this year to match the 2020 census.

Every ten years, the legislature is mandated to redistrict both houses of the legislature. With Republicans holding super majorities in both houses, many expect redistricting to favor even more GOP wins.

Democrats Michelle Barnes Russell and Donn Marshall were also selected by the District Democrat Executive Committee for Justice to consider as a potential replacement. There are some jurisdictions, such as this one, where the law is followed and the district executive committee of the departing representative’s political party recommends three replacements to the Governor.

Then there’s Mingo County, where the Republican Committee could not find three satisfactory Republicans to nominate and instead included a timely-converted independent with their recommendations.

A special legislative session on redistricting is expected in October.

* * * * * *

I knew better but still got it wrong. Apologies to the Boone County Commission are in order, I guess. That could depend upon whether one was pleased or unhappy with the appointment of Anita Perdue as Boone County Circuit Clerk.

As I noted in last week’s regular column, Perdue was appointed after longtime Clerk Sue Ann Zickefoose retired. I called it an appointment made “in the dark” since most Boone Countians had no idea Zickefoose had resigned until after Perdue replaced her.

Actually, as a political science fifth grader should know, the circuit judge names the replacement, not the commission.

Commissioners politely pointed out the error to me and I am happy to correct it. The Commission said new U.S. Attorney designee and former Judge Will Thompson appointed Perdue.

My commentary still stands that Republican former Delegate Josh Barker is expected to challenge Perdue in next year’s election for a new term. And he will still be a favorite to win the seat for the GOP.