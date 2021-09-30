CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool Courses: Trauma Counseling All Counseling is Trauma Counseling

By Mair Allen
 4 days ago

A trauma can be something like a car crash or an earthquake or an eviction, a major event one can point to as life-changing. These are what clinicians refer to as capital T traumas, and many think that that’s all that trauma is. But therapist and educator Rachele Moskowitz sees it differently. “One of the pieces I hope to help my students grasp,” she says, “is that all clients are trauma clients.”

