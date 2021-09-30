Garrett County COVID-19 Trends Over the Past Six Weeks
In Garrett County, cases of COVID-19 have continued to rise, including during the most recently reported week ending on 9/22/21. According to Deputy Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Corder, “In the most recently analyzed week, hospitalizations in Garrett County for COVID-19 have occurred exclusively among people who were not fully vaccinated. While no vaccine is 100% effective, the COVID-19 vaccine offers very strong protection against being hospitalized from COVID-19. It is the best layer of protection that exists and the safest way to gain immunity.”www.garrettcounty.org
