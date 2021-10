This year, the fragility of the United States’ outdated electrical grid put a strain on the country like never before. In August, Category 4 hurricane Ida slammed the Gulf Coast, knocking out power to more than a million homes and businesses, many of which were without electricity for weeks. In July, an Oregon wildfire prompted California officials to warn of massive rolling blackouts, while other western states switched off electricity to prevent power lines from sparking more fires. And in February, Texas endured one of the costliest winter storms ever recorded in the U.S., with the state’s suppliers unable to handle the sudden energy demands of residents needing to heat their homes, resulting in blackouts to protect total collapse—a disaster scenario that could have left much of the state without power for months.

