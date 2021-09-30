CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams host Cards in high-profile clash of NFC West unbeatens

 4 days ago
ARIZONA (3-0) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE: Rams by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 2-1, Los Angeles 2-1.

SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 45-38-2.

LAST WEEK: Cardinals beat Jaguars 31-19; Rams beat Buccaneers 34-24.

CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (10), PASS (3), SCORING (T-1).

CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (29), PASS (8), SCORING (11).

RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (27), PASS (6), SCORING (3).

RAMS DEFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (11), PASS (25), SCORING (9).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Cardinals plus-3; Rams plus-2.

CARDINALS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR DeAndre Hopkins has three touchdown catches, but has yet to put up big production to go with it. He ranks 52nd in the NFL in yards receiving (158) and is tied for 47th in receptions (13). A lack of big plays is the culprit: Hopkins has one reception longer than 20 yards, and that trend could continue this week against a secondary led by Jalen Ramsey.

RAMS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Matthew Stafford has been nothing short of sensational in his first three games with Los Angeles, having thrown for 942 yards and nine touchdowns against one interception. Coach Sean McVay made the blockbuster trade for Stafford because of an inability to stretch the field vertically in recent seasons under Jared Goff, and the ex-Detroit signal caller has delivered 12 pass plays longer than 20 yards while averaging 10 yards per attempt.

KEY MATCHUP: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vs. Rams DL Aaron Donald. Murray has struggled with the Rams’ ferocious pass rush, taking 11 sacks in four previous meetings. In the three games Murray played from start to finish, he completed 57.4% of his throws for 661 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions. Donald’s relentless pressure has been a main reason for Murray’s struggles, posting 2 1/2 takedowns of the 2019 first overall draft pick among his franchise record-tying 87 1/2 sacks.

KEY INJURIES: Hopkins missed practice Wednesday with injured ribs, as did starting RT Kelvin Beachum. LG Justin Pugh has a back injury. ... Rams RB Darrell Henderson is still limited by his injured ribs, but McVay claims to be optimistic he’ll play Sunday.

SERIES NOTES: The Rams have won eight straight games in the series, all under McVay. … Arizona’s last win came in a 44-6 rout at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 1, 2017. McVay was hired 19 days later. … Los Angeles had scored 30 or more points in seven straight matchups before a battle of backup quarterbacks produced a grinding 18-7 outcome in the final regular-season game of 2020.

STATS AND STUFF: Rams WR Cooper Kupp leads the league in receptions (25), yards receiving (367) and touchdown receptions (5). He needs 169 yards to tie the NFL record for most receiving yards through four games; Henry Ellard had 536 yards for Washington in 1994. … Arizona is the only team to score 30 or more points in its first three games. … Los Angeles is 40-0 when leading at halftime under McVay. … Cardinals LB Chandler Jones (66) needs one sack to pass Freddie Joe Nunn (66 1/2) for most in franchise history. … Rams WR DeSean Jackson caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Stafford against the Buccaneers, his 10th career score covering at least 75 yards. ... Stafford has faced the Cardinals eight times in the past nine seasons, going 3-4-1 with Detroit. ... Cardinals LB Devon Kennard and Rams WR Robert Woods were teammates at USC. ... Cardinals receivers coach Shawn Jefferson is the father of Rams WR Van Jefferson.

FANTASY TIP: With fireworks all but certain between two of the best offenses in football, this should be the time for Rams WR Robert Woods to shake off a slow start. Woods has averaged 7.1 receptions and 80 yards in eight career games against the Cardinals, including his career-high 172 yards on 13 grabs in December 2019.

How was that for a hectic week two in the NFL? One week after blowing out their competition, the NFC West decided to make things a little close for comfort in one-possession games. The Rams 27-24 win over the Colts was a microcosm for how the afternoon was about to go for the division.
Third in a series that will take a quick look at what's happening with the 49ers opposition in the NFC West. Buy: Quarterback Matt Stafford has quickly formed a bond with wide receiver Cooper Kupp and everyone in the division has taken notice. In a 27-24 win over Indianapolis, Stafford was 9 of 11 for 163 yards and two touchdowns to Kupp and 10 of 19 for 115 yards and no touchdowns to everyone else.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without dynamic receiver Antonio Brown when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a rematch from last season. The Rams (2-0) defeated the Buccaneers 27-24 in Tampa Bay last year, Sean McVay's first win against Tom Brady as a head coach.
Regarding the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Eagles, Matt Barrows of The Athletic believes HC Kyle Shanahan opted against playing first-round QB Trey Lance given Philadelphia delivered 15 quarterback hits when they played in 2020. As for the possibility of the 49ers trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Barrows notes a...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Sean McVay's excitement over the big-play potential the Los Angeles Rams have with Matthew Stafford finally got the best of him Sunday. The Rams had a 14-7 lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the third quarter when they faced third-and-10 at the Los Angeles 25. McVay dialed up the perfect play that would be the defining moment in the Rams' 34-24 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.
Fresh off one of their most satisfying home victories since returning to Los Angeles in 2016, the 3-0 undefeated Rams now prepare for a second consecutive Sunday Shootout in Inglewood this weekend against the 3-0 undefeated Arizona Cardinals. This past Sunday, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Rams took out the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the G.O.A.T., quarterback Tom Brady in style, 34-24.
A new dance begins on Sunday. The Cardinals and Rams are playing for first place in the NFC West. Kyler Murray is battling Matthew Stafford for frontrunner in the MVP race. The field will be decorated with four NFC players of the week and the reigning offensive player of the month.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury knows more than enough about offensive football to appreciate — and to fear — "It's kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller like McVay and a guy like (Stafford) who has played at such a high level for so long," the Arizona head coach said. "They've really got it going."
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kliff Kingsbury knows more than enough about offensive football to appreciate -- and to fear -- what the Los Angeles Rams have done in the first three games of Sean McVay's partnership with Matthew Stafford. "It's kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller like...
The Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals in a battle for NFC West supremacy. There is so much to look forward to in Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Whichever team wins will lead arguably the most talented division in football, rivaled only by the AFC West. Perhaps the West Coast really is the "Best Coast."
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In every quarter of a dominant victory on the Rams' home turf, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals confirmed they're no longer the annual afterthought in the NFC West. The unbeaten Cards have shoved their way to the front of this ultracompetitive division with an offense that...
Don't spend too much time on that question. For in the time it'll take you to come up with a sufficient answer, Murray has probably already run past a few defenders en route to some magnificent feat of athletic wizardry. Murray is just that type of player. If you blink,...
