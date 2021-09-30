CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Scotiabank Toronto 10K plans to stage a safe race

By Marley Dickinson
runningmagazine.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaging a race isn’t easy, especially during a pandemic. It takes months of logistical planning to ensure the safety of all individuals. Charlotte Brookes, the National Event Director at Canada Running Series has studied and attended in-person races around Canada over the past year to assure her event runs smoothly. We are three weeks from the start of Toronto’s Scotiabank Waterfront 10K on Oct. 17, which will welcome 5,000 runners plus elites to Toronto’s Lakeshore Blvd., as the largest race to take place since the pandemic.

