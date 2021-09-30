How the Scotiabank Toronto 10K plans to stage a safe race

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The next big event to make it’s big return is the Twin Cities Marathon. Organizers say the race has had up to a 20 million impact on the economy. The annual 26.2 mile race will return on Sunday, as well as the Medtronic 10 mile. There are other shorter family races on Saturday. It’s been two long years since the last race weekend, and this long awaited race will be much different than the last. Running a marathon may sound like torture to some, but it’s fun for others, like Scott Wilson. He has run it four times. “Once you do...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO