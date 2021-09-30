CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korean government explains report on BTS' expenses as envoys in NY

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Korean government explained a report on BTS' expenses as special envoys in New York. According to reports on September 30 KST, the government did not cover any of BTS' expenses for their trip to New York with President Moon Jae In, including travel, lodging, and food. It was reported the Big Hit Music group traveled as special presidential envoys for 3 days without receiving any compensation.

