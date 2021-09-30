Aespa unveils another group teaser image to prepare for their comeback with 'Savage'
Aespa continues to prepare for their mini-album titled 'Savage' as they released a new group teaser photo. Aespa previously released a set of individual teaser photos of Karina and Giselle followed by the set of photos of Winter and Ningning. Now on October 1 at midnight KST, the girls unveiled the group teaser photo. The girls radiate their gorgeous looks in the photos as well and show off their chic and luxurious visuals.
