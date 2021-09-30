CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Aespa unveils another group teaser image to prepare for their comeback with 'Savage'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAespa continues to prepare for their mini-album titled 'Savage' as they released a new group teaser photo. Aespa previously released a set of individual teaser photos of Karina and Giselle followed by the set of photos of Winter and Ningning. Now on October 1 at midnight KST, the girls unveiled the group teaser photo. The girls radiate their gorgeous looks in the photos as well and show off their chic and luxurious visuals.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Jay B prepares for release of 'FAME' feat. JUNNY with new MV teaser

Jay B is preparing to drop another music video for fans of his solo debut!. On September 26 KST, H1GHR Music unveiled a music video teaser for "FAME," a GroovyRoom-produced track on his solo debut EP 'SOMO: FUME' featuring singer-songwriter JUNNY. In the clip, Jay B is seen making his way out of the airport as an excerpt of the song's bass-led melody plays in the background.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Rookie group Ciipher drops new teaser for comeback MV of 'Blind'

Ciipher has dropped a new MV teaser for "Blind". In this new teaser, the boy group dances their way into the fans' hearts for a fun comeback since debut. Titled "Blind", this song and the title of the mini album suggest the idea of 'love is blind'. Ciipher debuted under RAIN Company back in March with their mini album 'An Ggulyeo'.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Golden Child release a puzzling teaser poster for their repackaged album comeback

Golden Child have dropped a puzzling teaser poster for their upcoming return with a repackaged album. Marking the group's return to promotions just 2 months after the release of their 2nd full album 'Game Changer', the repackaged album is expected to deliver yet another dramatic transformation by the members of Golden Child.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#Girl Group
allkpop.com

SHINee's Key releases another captivating teaser image for Beyond LIVE solo show 'GROKS IN THE KEYLAND' for his first mini-album 'Bad Love'

SHINee's Key has revealed another teaser image for his Beyond LIVE solo show, 'GROKS IN THE KEYLAND.'. Before dropping his first mini-album, 'Bad Love,' the SHINee member will be holding a Beyond LIVE solo show 'GROKS IN THE KEYLAND' on September 26 at 3 PM KST. On September 23 at midnight KST, Key unveiled a new teaser image radiating his unique, charismatic charms wearing a captivating yellow shirt.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

HOT ISSUE gear up for a comeback with individual teaser images for Dain for their first single 'ICONS'

HOT ISSUE has dropped more individual concept images as the group continues to gear up for their 1st single comeback. HOT ISSUE, a girl group that debuted in April of this year with "GRATATA," will be making their first comeback later this month. HOT ISSUE consists of members Nahyun, Mayna, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin, and Dain. The group boasts an eye-catching, synchronized choreography, boosted by the vocal line's powerful talents.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS x Coldplay reveal lyrics teaser image for 'My Universe' collab

BTS and Coldplay have revealed their lyrics teaser image for 'My Universe'. The teaser image below features both English and Korean lyrics for the upcoming BTS x Coldplay collaboration. As previously reported, the two acts will be dropping their official lyric video on September 24 KST, a documentary special on the 26th, an acoustic version on the 27th, and then an official music video for their song.
MUSIC
Soompi

Cube’s New Girl Group LIGHTSUM Hints At 1st-Ever Comeback With Intriguing Teaser

Cube Entertainment’s rookie girl group LIGHTSUM is gearing up for something new!. On September 23 at midnight KST, LIGHTSUM dropped an unexpected teaser that appears to be hinting at their first-ever comeback. Sharing an image of a blank music sheet with the words “Welcome to Lightsum World!” and “LIGHTSUM,” the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
allkpop.com

DAY6's Dowoon unveils the solo debut MV teaser for 'Out of the Blue'

DAY6's Dowoon has unveiled the solo debut music video teaser for "Out of the Blue". On September 26 at midnight KST, Dowoon released a long-awaited music video teaser for his first solo digital single. As previously reported, his upcoming solo debut digital single 'Out of the Blue,' a duet with Song Heejin will include two versions of the song "Out of the Blue."
MUSIC
allkpop.com

KINGDOM confirms October comeback with a mysterious teaser photo

KINGDOM will be returning with a new mini album this coming October. On September 23 at 12AM KST, GF Entertainment uploaded a mysterious photo on KINGDOM's official Twitter page. Along with the photo, the agency revealed, "On October 21, KINGDOM will be having a comeback with their 3rd mini album 'History of Kingdom': Part 3. Ivan'." KINGDOM's upcoming album release marks a speedy comeback, just three months after their previous album release.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TWICE unveils the first MV teaser for the upcoming English single 'The Feels'

TWICE is gearing up to release their first-ever English single, 'The Feels'. On September 27th, the girl group revealed the first music video teaser for their upcoming English single. In the teaser, the members are seen getting ready for their prom, showing off retro high school aesthetics. TWICE's 1st full English single 'The Feels' is set to drop on October 1st.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

LIGHTSUM Comeback Confirmed: Rookie Girl Group to Release New Single

CUBE Entertainment's new girl group LIGHTSUM has confirmed their comeback with a new single!. On Sept. 23 at midnight KST, the rookie group shared an unexpected teaser that seemed to be hinting at their return. The image features a music sheet with a few notes and the words "Welcome to Lightsum World." The photo comes with the caption "Coming Soon."
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Aespa's Winter and Ningning radiate their magnificent beauty in the new set of individual teaser photos for 'Savage'

Aespa continues to prepare for their mini-album titled 'Savage' as they released a new set of teaser photos for individual members. Just a day before, aespa released a set of individual teaser photos of Karina and Giselle. Now on September 30 at midnight KST, more individual photos were released of Winter and Ningning. The two girls radiate their gorgeous looks in the photos as well and show off their chic and luxurious visuals.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

PIXY unveils mysterious concept teaser of Ella for ‘TEMPTATION’

PIXY has now unveiled a concept teaser of Ella for their upcoming 2nd mini-album, ‘TEMPTATION.‘. Ella is shown in chic white clothing under transparent sheets under dramatic red and blue lighting. She curiously interacts with the sheets before turning around and staring directly into the camera with a confident smirk.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Rookie boy group EPEX gears up for their first comeback since debut

Rookie boy group EPEX is gearing up for their first-ever comeback since debut with 'Bipolar Pt.2 - Prelude of Love'. On September 26 at midnight KST, EPEX dropped a new group concept photo for their upcoming release. EPEX debuted earlier this year in June with their 1st EP album 'Bipolar Pt.1 - Prelude of Anxiety', and they plan to continue their story where they left off with their comeback EP album, 'Bipolar Pt.2 - Prelude of Love'.
MUSIC
NME

SEVENTEEN officially announce October comeback with new teaser

SEVENTEEN have dropped the first teaser for their upcoming mini-album, ‘Attacca’. On September 24, the K-pop boyband released a mysterious new teaser for their forthcoming ninth mini-album, tiled ‘Attacca’. According to the teaser poster, the group’s new record is due out on October 22 at 1pm KST. The teaser features...
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

N.Flying reveal 'Turbulence' repackage album teaser images

N.Flying have revealed their teaser images for 'Turbulence'. In the teaser images, the band members look like they've run into some turbulence while on an airplane. 'Turbulence' is N.Flying's first repackage album and features "Sober" as a title song. N.Flying's 'Turbulence' is set to drop on October 6 KST. Stay...
MUSIC
Soompi

IU Drops Mysterious Teaser Image

On October 1 at midnight KST, IU released a vivid pink and purple teaser image on her official Twitter account. In the photo and in the caption is the single phrase, “meet again when strawberry moon comes up. from IU.”. Fans are speculating that this might be hinting at a...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) continues 'Only Lovers Left' comeback countdown with album highlight medley

WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn)'s comeback is getting closer and closer!. On October 3 KST, Yuehua Entertainment unveiled the highlight medley for WOODZ's upcoming third mini album 'Only Lovers Left,' featuring title tracks "Kiss of Fire" and "Waiting." In the clip, the idol is seen performing an excerpt of each song on the album, backed by a band as if he is putting on an intimate concert for fans.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy