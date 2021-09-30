Aespa unveils another group teaser image to prepare for their comeback with 'Savage'

Aespa continues to prepare for their mini-album titled 'Savage' as they released a new set of teaser photos for individual members. Just a day before, aespa released a set of individual teaser photos of Karina and Giselle. Now on September 30 at midnight KST, more individual photos were released of Winter and Ningning. The two girls radiate their gorgeous looks in the photos as well and show off their chic and luxurious visuals.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO