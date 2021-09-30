CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Chamber Announces Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade Winners (Photos)

By Shelby County Chamber of Commerce
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- The 45th East Texas Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade, Sponsored by Center Tire Company, was held yesterday Wednesday, September 29th, on the Historic Downtown Center Square. Although there was a threat of rain, a large number of spectators enjoyed the Queen’s Court candidate floats, civic organization and business entries. Junior Chamber of Commerce and Young Ambassador students and the Shelby Chick led the parade. Thankfully the rain held off and we had a great Parade.

