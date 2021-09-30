High Value Touch DFS Index – Week 4

Folks, football moves fast. With one week comes the next, and just like that, we’ve found ourselves through a quarter of the season in the blink of an eye. While I send my best wishes to your fantasy roster and hope for fruitful repercussions come the end of your campaign, some of you have found yourself scraping to keep yourself afloat early in the year. While your lack of success thus far could be attributed to many things, let’s dive right into a group of players (and two defenses) you shouldn’t hesitate to drop moving forward that should offer some transactional wiggle room.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO