CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua was 'SCARED and holding back a bit' in Oleksandr Usyk defeat, claims Andy Ruiz Jr... who joins Eddie Hearn in questioning his tactics after heavyweight loss

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joshua was 'scared' of Oleksandr Usyk in London, claims Andy Ruiz Jr, who has become the latest figure to question the British boxer's tactics during last week's fight. The 31-year-old suffered a shock unanimous points defeat to Usyk, losing his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO to the Ukrainian....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anthony Joshua ‘already talking about winning rematch’ against Oleksandr Usyk, Eddie Hearn reveals

Anthony Joshua is “already talking about winning the rematch” against Oleksandr Usyk, according to Eddie Hearn.The former unified cruiserweight champion produced a masterclass to hand Joshua a second defeat of his professional career and dethrone him as IBF, WBO and WBA champ.The Ukrainian secured a hugely deserved unanimous points victory (117-112, 116-112, 115-113) in front of more than 63,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Joshua has a rematch clause and promoter Hearn suggests he’ll be ready to trigger it after a chastening defeat.“The fighter in AJ is already talking about winning the rematch,” Hearn said after the fight. “It was a...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Anthony Joshua showcases his lightning-fast hands and slimmer frame in front of the cameras in a media workout days before heavyweight bout with Oleksandr Usyk... who juggled during his session!

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk briefly displayed their formidable skills in front of the cameras with three days left until their heavyweight title bout this weekend. Home favourite Joshua will set out to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against his mandatory challenger at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a full house.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Andy Ruiz Jr.
Person
Eddie Hearn
The Independent

Anthony Joshua promises to ‘deliver’ in heavyweight showdown with Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua has vowed to “deliver” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night after weighing in more than a stone heavier than Oleksandr Usyk on the eve of their world heavyweight title showdown.There was an unusual amount of focus on the scales on Friday afternoon as, while there is no weight cap in boxing’s blue riband division, speculation has raged in recent weeks that Joshua has appeared leaner than usual.But those verdicts proved unfounded as the WBA, IBF and WBO champion officially came in at 17st 1lb, only three-quarters of a pound lighter than his previous title defence against Kubrat...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsonline.net

Anthony Joshua reacts to Oleksandr Usyk defeat

'I’m going to lift myself up, look at myself in the mirror and say I know I can do it. I’ve just got to put myself up to it,' Anthony Joshua reflects. AFTER a humbling loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua intends to rebuild and rematch the Ukrainian. “We’ll be...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Anthony Joshua is warned he is set for his 'toughest ever' fight in heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk by Eddie Hearn... as promoter admits he is feeling the nerves and expects a mentally 'draining' bout

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, World Boxing Association, Ukraine, Andy Ruiz, Volodymyr Klitschko, International Boxing Federation. A nervous Eddie Hearn expects a mentally 'draining' fight for Anthony Joshua when he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in their highly-anticipated showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua has height and...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Oleksandr Usyk to use Andy Ruiz Jr. knockout as guide to beat AJ

Oleksandr Usyk has studied Anthony Joshua’s devastating knockout at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. ahead of his world heavyweight title chance. This weekend, the slick Ukrainian takes on AJ at Tottenham Stadium in London as the WBO’s mandatory challenger. Usyk earned the spot due to his exceptional undisputed reign...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British#Wba#Ibf#Wbo#Ibo#Ukrainian#Tottenham Hotspur
chatsports.com

Oleksandr Usyk wants his rematch with Anthony Joshua to be held at Kiev's Olympic Stadium in his native Ukraine... but beaten Briton's promoter Eddie Hearn hints any second fight would likely be back in the UK

Oleksandr Usyk, Ukraine, Kyiv, Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua, London, World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, Glen Johnson, Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex. London continues to be Oleksandr Usyk's lucky city but the new WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion would relish returning to his native Ukraine for a rematch against Anthony...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

'I've learnt my lesson': Anthony Joshua sends message to fans on social media as he breaks his silence following his devastating heavyweight title defeat at the hands up Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua insists he has learnt his lessons from his shock heavyweight title defeat by Oleksandr Usyk. The 31-year-old lost for the second time in four bouts on Saturday when the Ukranian was awarded a unanimous points decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Brit was visibly hurt by some of...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Anthony Joshua 'can still have his time' despite crushing loss to Oleksandr Usyk, says former opponent Wladimir Klitschko as he urges Brit to follow his lead and 'bounce back' after suffering two defeats before nine-year reign as champion

Anthony Joshua's former opponent Wladimir Klitschko believes the British star can 'still have his time' despite being outclassed by Olesksandr Usyk. Joshua was beaten for the second time in his career following his shock stoppage by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, losing his four world title belts and a lucrative fight with rival Tyson Fury in the process.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

'If you have a dream, don't come to Tottenham': Boxing fans brutally lay into Anthony Joshua after his convincing defeat against Oleksandr Usyk, as they joke beaten champion will have to face TOMMY Fury next instead of his heavyweight rival Tyson

Boxing fans have brutally mocked Anthony Joshua after his convincing defeat against Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit was rolled over as Usyk triumphed via a unanimous points decision on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And social media users quickly referenced Spurs' struggles after Joshua's loss, suggesting he will have...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Mike Tyson claims Anthony Joshua AND Oleksandr Usyk had a 'bad night' during heavyweight battle in London as boxing great mocks claims either fighter could have beaten him in his prime

Mike Tyson was left unimpressed by the performances of both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk following their heavyweight battle in London, with the boxing great rubbishing claims either fighter would have beaten him in his prime. Joshua's second reign as heavyweight champion came to an end on Saturday night with...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is ‘still a massive fight’, Frank Warren claims

Anthony Joshua could still fight Tyson Fury despite being dethroned as world heavyweight champion, according to Frank WarrenJoshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO crowns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk, seemingly scuppering a domestic dust-up with WBC kingpin Fury that would have had all four major belts on the line.Fury will defend his title for the first time against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy clash in Las Vegas on Saturday, but if the Briton is successful then co-promoter Warren believes a bout against Joshua could be arranged.“If Tyson wins the fight we’ll sit down,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
wmleader.com

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao officially announces retirement

The curtain has been drawn on one of boxing’s finest careers after Manny Pacquiao announced on Wednesday he was hanging up the gloves for good. The only boxer ever to win world titles in eight different divisions, the 42-year-old Filipino described retiring as the “hardest decision” he’s ever made. Pacquiao...
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy