Anthony Joshua was 'SCARED and holding back a bit' in Oleksandr Usyk defeat, claims Andy Ruiz Jr... who joins Eddie Hearn in questioning his tactics after heavyweight loss

Anthony Joshua has vowed to “deliver” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night after weighing in more than a stone heavier than Oleksandr Usyk on the eve of their world heavyweight title showdown.There was an unusual amount of focus on the scales on Friday afternoon as, while there is no weight cap in boxing’s blue riband division, speculation has raged in recent weeks that Joshua has appeared leaner than usual.But those verdicts proved unfounded as the WBA, IBF and WBO champion officially came in at 17st 1lb, only three-quarters of a pound lighter than his previous title defence against Kubrat...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO