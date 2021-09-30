CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Berlin vote count questioned over election day glitches

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Numerous election day glitches in the German capital have prompted calls for the result to be scrutinized, with one politician saying Thursday that his party plans to challenge the outcome of the vote. Long lines formed outside many polling stations in Berlin on Sunday as voters struggled...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

OSCE Election Observers Record Election Problems in Berlin |

Berlin (dpa) – Election observers for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recorded the blackouts during the elections in Berlin on Sunday. “We have learned about the problems in the Berlin polling stations,” Latvian political scientist Lolita Cigane told the Germany editorial network (RND / Tuesday). She heads the OSCE expert team which observed the federal elections in Germany.
ELECTIONS
Rebel Yell

SPD wins parliamentary elections in Berlin |

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD has won the parliamentary elections in Berlin – and the capital gets a ruling mayor for the first time. The party whose main candidate Franziska Giffey reached 21.4 percent after counting all the constituencies and finished ahead of the Greens, who achieved their best result in the Berlin election with 18.9 percent. According to the state electoral commission, the CDU reached 18.1%, the left 14.0%, the AfD 8.0%, the FDP 7.1%.
ELECTIONS
Rebel Yell

Super Sunday election with four votes begins in Berlin |

Berlin (dpa) – In Berlin, in addition to the general elections, the elections for the House of Representatives started on Sunday. In addition, the inhabitants of the capital elect twelve new district parliaments. In addition, they can vote in a referendum on whether to expropriate large real estate complexes with more than 3,000 apartments.
ELECTIONS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Laschet: Every vote counts in Germany's election

BERLIN — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc to become Germany’s new leader, says the election result “will come down to every vote.”. Recent polls point to a very close race between Laschet’s center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats, with the Greens trailing...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Berlin#Glitches#Long Lines#Ap#German
New Jersey Globe

Majority of voters plan on voting in-person on Election Day

54% of respondents to a Monmouth University poll released today said they plan on voting in-person on Election Day in this year’s gubernatorial and state legislative elections, versus 35% who said they’ll vote by mail. Another 6% said they plan on utilizing the state’s new in-person early voting option. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ktoo.org

How to vote by mail in Juneau: An election official answers your questions

For the second year, Juneau’s local election will be held by mail. This year’s municipal election day is on Oct. 5, but the city began mailing ballots out on Sept. 14. City clerk and election official Beth McEwen answered some common questions that she’s heard from voters. What if I...
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Rome votes in mayoral polls dominated by rubbish and boars

The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor who will have the daunting task of tackling poor public transport and disastrous rubbish management in the Italian capital, dubbed one of the dirtiest cities in the world. But in Rome -- one of the world's filthiest cities, according to a ranking last month by the British magazine Time Out -- residents are more concerned with the perennial transport, flooding, waste and pothole woes.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Qatar wrapped up its first legislative polls Saturday with no women elected to a representative council that is seen as unlikely to alter the distribution of power in the emirate. The vote was for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by the emir as an advisory chamber. Male candidates were elected in all 30 of the seats up for election, the interior ministry's election committee reported, despite 28 women initially being cleared to run in the polls. The results raise the prospect that the emir will use his 15 direct appointments to the council to right the imbalance.
ELECTIONS
ledgeviewwisconsin.com

Elections / Voting

**You MUST be a registered voter in order to receive a ballot. See link for Voter Registration. Sample ballots are available closer to the election date. All Ledgeview town residents vote at the Community Center, 3700 Dickinson Road, De Pere, WI 54115. Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
ELECTIONS
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fordham.edu

Election Day is Nov. 2: Register to Vote!

Exercising your right to vote on Election Day is an important duty—too important to ignore or neglect. As Fordham people for others, we have a responsibility to be citizens engaged in the civic life of our local, state, and national communities. For those of you who have not yet registered to vote, let Fordham provide the start of your lifelong engagement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Islands Sounder

Vote counting equipment to be tested

A “Logic and Accuracy” test of ballot tabulating equipment used in San Juan County for the Nov. 2 General election is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. The test works by tallying the results of a prepared set of test ballots to see if the results match the votes cast. The test will take place in the Elections Office located at 55 Second Street, Suite A, in Friday Harbor.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Axios

Andrew Yang says he officially left the Democratic Party

Andrew Yang announced on Monday that he changed his voter registration from "Democrat" to "Independent," calling the move a "strangely emotional experience." What he's saying: While Yang said he has identified as a Democrat for years and has "dozens of friends and confidantes who are entrenched in the Democratic Party," he is "confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy